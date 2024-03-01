UBS Group AG Sells 30,769 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,769 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Radian Group worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $29.15 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

