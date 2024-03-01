UBS Group Upgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to “Neutral”

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

NYSE AXL opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.27. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.28.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $14,167,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 942,186 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $7,125,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

