United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13,671.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,220,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,540,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

