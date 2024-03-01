usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.91. usell.com shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 300 shares.
usell.com Stock Up 8.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.
usell.com Company Profile
usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.
