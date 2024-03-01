VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,291 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 151,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 5,019,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,061 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 94.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,464,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,733 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,275,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

