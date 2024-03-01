VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.56. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 92,190 shares.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VBIV

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 89.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.