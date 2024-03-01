Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,953,350 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company has a market cap of £4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.67.
Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
