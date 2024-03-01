Vladimir Tenev Sells 500,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.38. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

