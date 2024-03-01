Vladimir Tenev Sells 500,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
HOOD stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.38. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.