Wedbush Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,400.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2024 earnings at $36.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $56.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $154.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $40.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $58.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $167.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $189.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,007.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,703.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,616.50. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,025.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 149.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in AutoZone by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

