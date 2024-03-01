Wedbush Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $12.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.68. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $240.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.31. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $241.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.