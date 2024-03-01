Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 959.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 501,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 420.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,719,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,261,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 74.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. UBS Group increased their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Westlake Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $138.71 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Westlake



Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

