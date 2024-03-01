Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW) Short Interest Update

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,366,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 624,177 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133,440 shares in the last quarter.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FREEW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.