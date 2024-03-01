XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO opened at $120.32 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

