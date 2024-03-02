1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 264.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

