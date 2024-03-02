11,592 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,363,000 after buying an additional 3,326,370 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 222.0% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,434,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,937,000 after buying an additional 1,678,061 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $43,686,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $39,945,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

