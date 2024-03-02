2,452 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $36,994.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,220.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,310 shares of company stock valued at $38,078,625. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $131.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.