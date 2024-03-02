3i Group (LON:III) Insider Acquires £146.28 in Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,438 ($30.92) per share, for a total transaction of £146.28 ($185.54).
Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Jasi Halai purchased 6 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,447 ($31.04) per share, for a total transaction of £146.82 ($186.23).
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 2,507 ($31.80) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,387.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,189.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.09. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,512 ($31.86).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on III
About 3i Group
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.