3i Group (LON:III) Insider Acquires £146.28 in Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,438 ($30.92) per share, for a total transaction of £146.28 ($185.54).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Jasi Halai purchased 6 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,447 ($31.04) per share, for a total transaction of £146.82 ($186.23).

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 2,507 ($31.80) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,387.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,189.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.09. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,512 ($31.86).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.34) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

