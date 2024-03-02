4,921 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Enovis by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 902.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

