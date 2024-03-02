7,107 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Price Performance

ROAD opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

