Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

ACHC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,991,000 after acquiring an additional 152,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,800,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,755,000 after acquiring an additional 545,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

