ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,707,000 after purchasing an additional 265,448 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

