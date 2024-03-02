Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 248,059 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4,082.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,587,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,311 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

