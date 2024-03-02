Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.88.
AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts
Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9,807.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of AAP stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $140.26.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.
Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advance Auto Parts
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.