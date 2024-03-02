Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

View Our Latest Report on AAP

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9,807.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $140.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.