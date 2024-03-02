Advantage Energy (AAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAV shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.18.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

