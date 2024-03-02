Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $533,633.22 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 474.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

