Alector, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alector in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALEC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $7.41 on Friday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $709.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,201,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares during the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Medici Capital LLC now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133,093 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

