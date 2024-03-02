Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) COO Scott Lish Sells 31,075 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 31,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $472,029.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,836.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42.

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 702,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphatec by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 641,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 148,553 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alphatec by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

