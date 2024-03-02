Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is First National Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

AMZN stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $178.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

