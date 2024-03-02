Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,452,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,650 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $693,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day moving average of $146.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $178.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.