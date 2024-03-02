Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

