Analysts Issue Forecasts for The ODP Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ODP in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for ODP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ODP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ODP has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. ODP’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

ODP announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ODP in the third quarter worth about $931,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ODP during the second quarter valued at about $4,495,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of ODP by 195.5% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 115,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter worth $3,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

