Analysts Offer Predictions for Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYTK. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $73.98 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.