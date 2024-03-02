Analysts Offer Predictions for Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Quanta Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $240.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $242.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $3,237,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

