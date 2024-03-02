Analysts Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) PT at $24.90

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,611 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 1,306,900 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

