Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target at $38.14

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,134,000 after buying an additional 3,745,936 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,809,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.65. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

