Analyzing Amerinac (OTCMKTS:PAOS) & Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) and Amerinac (OTCMKTS:PAOS – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Electric and Amerinac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Electric 13.01% 45.09% 16.52% Amerinac N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Electric $4.19 billion 3.45 $545.25 million $9.37 27.13 Amerinac N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lincoln Electric and Amerinac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Amerinac.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lincoln Electric and Amerinac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Electric 2 3 4 0 2.22 Amerinac 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus price target of $208.56, indicating a potential downside of 17.95%. Given Lincoln Electric’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lincoln Electric is more favorable than Amerinac.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Amerinac on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States. In addition, the company manufactures copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies, and manifolds for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector in the United States and Mexico; provides specialty welding consumables, wear plates and maintenance and repair services for alloy and wear-resistant products used in mining, steel, agricultural, and industrial mill applications; and designs and manufactures robotic assembly and arc welding systems that automate the tacking and welding of steel beams. Further, the company serves general fabrication, oil and gas, power generation, process, automotive and transportation, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as heavy fabrication, ship building, and maintenance and repair markets. It sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Amerinac

Amerinac Holding Corp. engages in the distribution of nut and bolt products and a proprietary locking washer product. It operates through the following two segments: Company’s Creative Assembly Subsidiary and Company’s Prime Metals Acquisition LLC (PMAL) Subsidiary. The Company’s Creative Assembly Subsidiary segment includes all distribution of proprietary and specialty fasteners primarily serving the heavy truck, automotive, transportation, and infrastructure industries. The PMAL Subsidiary segment refers to the manufacturing of specialty ingot, electrode products, shot products, and master alloys in addition to toll conversion melting services. The company was founded on December 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Chillicothe, OH.

