Analyzing BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) & SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) and BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SLR Investment and BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 1 3 0 0 1.75 BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.19%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

30.2% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SLR Investment and BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $83.16 million 9.86 $18.34 million $1.40 10.74 BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SLR Investment pays out 117.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 33.31% 9.36% 3.62% BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SLR Investment beats BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. was formed on September 19, 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

