Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Up 0.8%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.50 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.81). 64,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 165,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.80).
Anexo Group Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £74.93 million, a P/E ratio of 396.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.80.
About Anexo Group
Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.
