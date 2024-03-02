Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Up 0.8%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.50 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.81). 64,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 165,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.80).

Anexo Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.93 million, a P/E ratio of 396.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.80.

About Anexo Group

(Get Free Report)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.