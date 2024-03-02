Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of AR opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 748,938 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 700,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 249,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,273,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

