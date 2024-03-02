APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $44.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,043,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,374,296 shares.The stock last traded at $36.21 and had previously closed at $35.05.

APG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,729,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of APi Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,059 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

