Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

MU Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 181,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 72,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 673,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,424,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.73. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.