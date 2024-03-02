Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Arca Continental Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

