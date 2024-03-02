Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Raised to $73.00 at Barclays

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACLX. Scotiabank began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

ACLX opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.03. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 24.56% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $56,317,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after buying an additional 1,338,208 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,364,000 after buying an additional 1,243,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after buying an additional 1,203,592 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares during the period.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

