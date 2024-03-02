Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS opened at $19.12 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,955 shares of company stock worth $1,133,474. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

