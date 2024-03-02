Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 5.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arvinas traded as high as $48.65 and last traded at $48.56. Approximately 54,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 730,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARVN. Citigroup lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
