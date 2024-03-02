Assure (CVE:IOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 4,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

Assure Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a P/E ratio of -16.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40.

Assure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.