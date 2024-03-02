Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.78% from the stock’s current price.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Shares of AML opened at GBX 176.70 ($2.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 299.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.06. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 162.70 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.20 ($5.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.18.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

