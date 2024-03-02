Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.78% from the stock’s current price.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance
Shares of AML opened at GBX 176.70 ($2.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 299.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.06. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 162.70 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.20 ($5.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.18.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
