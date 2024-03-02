Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Astronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $648.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Astronics has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Astronics by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Astronics by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

