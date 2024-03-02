ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.
ATEX Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ATEX Resources stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. ATEX Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.
ATEX Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATEX Resources
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.