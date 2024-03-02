Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,380 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $178.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

